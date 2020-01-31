UNLV Immigration Clinic and CSN partner, expand immigration legal assistance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV Immigration Clinic at the UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law has offered immigration legal assistance to university students, staff and family members since 2018.

The UNLV Immigration Clinic and the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) have now partnered to expand immigration legal assistance.

Thanks to grants from CSN and UNLV, the Immigration Clinic is now able to offer legal services to the CSN community.

🦋 Today is the day! 😍 Join us at the official University Legal Services Program launch!



This free event helps to connect DACA recipients to resources and organizations across southern nevada!



CALL TO LEARN MORE: (702) 895-2080 pic.twitter.com/aetbs7cFBS — Make The Road NV 🦋 (@maketheroadnv) January 30, 2020

The inaugural ceremony was held Jan. 30 at College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas Campus and featured speakers Governor Sisolak, NSHE Chancellor Reilly, CSN President Zaragoza, and UNLV President Meana.

The legal services program featured a DACA renewal workshop, an Ask-a-Lawyer event, and a resource fair with student and community organizations.

This expanded service demonstrates the investment that Nevada’s institutions of higher education have made to support their diverse and vibrant student populations.

Some of the immigration community resources available are Ask-A-Lawyer and help with DACA renewal. More details are posted on the UNLV Immigration Clinic Facebook page.

The first 30 individuals to sign up for the DACA workshop will receive a $495 scholarship to cover their renewal fees.