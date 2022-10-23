LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UNLV and Clark County have partnered with one another to offer free informational sessions to those who have questions about the Biden-Harris administration’s student loan debt forgiveness program.

UNLV financial experts will explain eligibility standards for the debt forgiveness program and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness limited waiver, expected outcomes, and borrowers’ next steps. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Student loan debt relief workshops will be held at the following times and locations. No registration is necessary.