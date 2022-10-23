LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UNLV and Clark County have partnered with one another to offer free informational sessions to those who have questions about the Biden-Harris administration’s student loan debt forgiveness program.
UNLV financial experts will explain eligibility standards for the debt forgiveness program and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness limited waiver, expected outcomes, and borrowers’ next steps. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Student loan debt relief workshops will be held at the following times and locations. No registration is necessary.
- Oct. 24 (Monday), 3 – 4:30 p.m. 6:30 – 8 p.m.
UNLV Flora Dungan Humanities (FDH) Bldg., Room 105
4505 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89154
- Nov. 2 (Wednesday), 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Walnut Recreation Center
3705 North Walnut Road, Las Vegas, NV 89115
- Nov. 3 (Thursday), 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Pearson Community Center
1625 West Carey Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89032
- Nov. 7 (Monday), 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Clark County Government Center Chambers
500 South Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89155
- Nov. 16 (Wednesday), 1 – 2:30 p.m. & 6:30 – 8 p.m.
UNLV Classroom Building Complex (CBC-A), Auditorium 106
4505 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89154