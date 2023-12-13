LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One week following a deadly shooting at UNLV, the campus community, along with state and city leaders came together to honor three victims.

Lee Business School professors Dr. Jerry Cha-Jan Chang, Dr. Patricia Navarro Velez, and College of Liberal Arts professor Dr. Naoko Takemaru were remembered during a special tribute on Wednesday on the UNLV campus.

Dozens of stories were told about the three educators who lost their lives, from the people who knew them best.

A ceremony at UNLV paid tribute to three professors killed on Dec. 6, 2023. (KLAS)

“Each of the professors were very dedicated in their position and have provided their students outlets to be able to succeed in their careers by providing them opportunities in their niche educated field,” UNLV student Jacquelyn Rivera expressed.

Many in attendance left flowers, candles, and heartfelt messages at memorials on campus.

“They wouldn’t have wanted us to live our lives sad, they would want us to live our dreams and hopefully we can cross that bridge and see them at those gates,” former UNLV student Ricardo Rodriguez said. “I want to cry right now but I’ve been doing that the past few days and it’s very difficult even as I speak.”

Some of the speakers at Wednesday’s ceremony included UNLV President Keith Whitfield and colleagues.

A fourth professor was also shot last week and was described as visiting the campus the day of the shooting. He has only been identified as a 38-year-old man who continues to recover in a hospital.