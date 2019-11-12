Rebel pride to take over the valley with UNLV Homecoming week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be a sea of scarlet and gray across the valley this week, as UNLV hosts their Homecoming week filled with events and an unveiling of ‘University Center Drive’!

‘Rebel Homecoming’ is the school’s new revamped homecoming celebration. Alumni, staff, current students and the greater Las Vegas community will enjoy a week of campus traditions and events.

The kick off will start with an alumni and student led effort to rename ‘Swenson Street’ to ‘University Center Drive.’ This street will run from McCarran Airport to Desert Inn.

There will be an unveiling of University Center Drive street sign at the southeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Swenson Street at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The goal is to create a stronger tie to UNLV for the more than 40 million visitors who travel to Las Vegas annually.

The rest of the week will be filled with annual events like window painting, the parade and tailgate for the game. The signature event is the annual alumni awards, and the Rebel homecoming festival and parade.

Other events include the Rebel block party, filled with a day of cheering for the Rebels to victory at Sam Boyd Stadium, as well as the Rebel homecoming royalty crowning.

The football team will gear up on Saturday, Nov. 16 to battle Hawaii for the Golden Pineapple trophy in the annual ‘9th Island Showdown.’

The game starts at 1 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium.