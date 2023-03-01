LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV Hockey is going to the ACHA national championships in Boston, but they need your help to get there.

8 News Now’s John Langeler sat down with Assistant Head Coach of UNLV Hockey Nick Robone to talk about a gala the team is hosting to raise the money they need to get to the championship.

Thursday, March 2, the UNLV hockey team will be holding the Rebels With A Cause at A Simple Affair in Summerlin from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event are sold out, but those looking to support the team can still bid on the silent auction for the event on the UNLV Hockey website. Prizes for the event include tickets to Lost Spirits Distillery Tour, signed Golden Knights swag, and tickets to a Las Vegas Aviators game.