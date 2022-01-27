UNLV, health district search for restaurant staffers to participate in paid food safety focus group

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District and UNLV are joining forces in hopes of shedding new light on the food safety culture across Clark County.

Former and current food establishment staffers are being asked to sign up for a paid focus group position in an effort to better understand the culture of food safety at local establishments.

(Getty Images)

The research study is designed to get anonymous feedback from the restaurant community and use it to create educational resources.

The focus groups will be offered in English, Spanish, and Mandarin and will be conducted virtually from January through March 2022.

As compensation, participants will receive a $25 Visa gift card at the end of the hour-long focus group. Those who decide to participate will remain anonymous and will not be linked back to their place of business.

Are you a current or former food establishment staffer? Tell us about your experiences and your opinion about #foodsafety culture in Clark County. We’re doing focus groups now through March. You can even get paid! For information or to register: https://t.co/TCDyhetDuL pic.twitter.com/ZDL9O1HQ3t — TuSNHD (@TuSNHD) January 27, 2022

Those interested can register to become part of the focus group by clicking HERE.

Questions on the focus group registration event can be emailed to: tiberio.garza@unlv.edu.