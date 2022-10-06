LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The risk for teams improving quickly comes in a blend of cockiness and complacency. Players forget what turned them from losers into winners.

Neither Cameron Oliver nor Doug Brumfield want such a situation for themselves and their UNLV football teammates.

“Our focus right now is just making sure we’re not complacent,” said Oliver, a sophomore defensive back from Richmond, Texas. “We’re getting a lot of hype right now but making sure we stay humble and hungry. We’re know we’re going to get everybody’s best every week.”

Brumfield, the sophomore quarterback from Inglewood, California, put it a bit more succinctly: “If we’re not ready we’re going to get punched in the mouth.”

UNLV would rather do the punching Friday night when it travels to San Jose State (7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network) for a clash of Mountain West unbeatens.

The Rebels are 2-0 in the conference, fresh off a dramatic come-from-behind triumph over New Mexico, with Oliver providing the clinching touchdown with an interception return and Brumfield delivering a tiebreaking touchdown run midway through the third quarter.

San Jose State won its conference opener 33-16 against Wyoming and is 3-1 overall. The Spartans won the conference in 2020 before slumping to a 5-7 overall mark in 2021. Coach Brent Brennan is entering his sixth season, and he and UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo were teammates then became assistants at San Jose State from 2005 to 2008 under Dick Tomey.

Brennan and Arroyo are close friends, and Arroyo was San Jose State’s standout quarterback from 1998 to 2002. Arroyo also is from Northern California, born in Sacramento and a graduate of Colfax High School, about a three-hour drive to the San Jose State campus.

But like Oliver and Brumfield, Arroyo wants to avoid anything that would jeopardize UNLV’s climb to respectability. At 4-1 overall, UNLV wants more victories. Arroyo said it’s great to be going back to the area where he still has family and friends, but the nostalgia, fond memories of his playing and coaching for the Spartans? He’s not about to let any of it get in the way of winning.

“Don’t care,” he said. “… I get it. I played there. I’m from there. That has zero to do with winning or losing. … I love the fact that I’m going home to family .. but play ball, spot it ….”

As for his players becoming complacent, he doesn’t see it happening.

We’re as grounded as it gets,” Arroyo said. “The reason we are where we’re at is because of the mindset, because of the habits, because of the practices, because of the preparation, because of the nutrition, because of the rest, because of the athletic training.

“Every week we’ve done that the same. You can’t just get complacent.”