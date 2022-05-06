LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV’s medical school held its second graduation ever at the Thomas & Mack Center at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Fifty-five students took the Hippocratic Oath and became doctors.

The graduates are from all across the nation, but all now have strong ties to the Silver State.

One thing is sure: It was an unforgettable experience for some very bright students.

“I think when I first came to this school, when I first interviewed at this school, I knew there was going to be something special,” a student named Justin told us. He will be going on to work in general surgery.

Since today’s graduates arrived at UNLV in 2018, the School of Medicine has achieved full accreditation and construction is underway in the Las Vegas Medical District on a $150 million medical education building scheduled to open in the fall.

UNLV president Keith E. Whitfield, Kerkorian School of Medicine dean Dr. Marc J. Kahn, and founding dean Dr. Barbara Atkinson were scheduled to address graduates. Former UNLV president Mr. Don Snyder delivered the keynote address.