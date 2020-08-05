UNLV gives some details on how students will start courses for fall season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News NOW has learned more about how UNLV is getting ready to accept students back into their college courses in a few weeks. The main theme of the campus is safety is key.

The majority of classes will be held remotely or online, but for those that are on campus, strict social distancing guidelines will be applied. The university has also offered a solution for students who don’t have access to the internet or technology.

“Several of campus computer labs are scheduled to be open,” said Laurel Pritchard, Vice Provost of Undergraduate Education. “Additionally, as has been true since this past spring, students will have remote access to software in the computer labs through the rebel apps program and will be able to use temporary software licensing to download and install specialized software.”

In-person classes will have no more than 50 people and might be held at different times to prevent crowding in common areas. Above all, university staff are aware this school year will be like none other, and they’re asking students and faculty to be as flexible as possible and take things one step at a time.