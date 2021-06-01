Free UNLV GenCyber Summer Camp offered to high school students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV is offering high school students the opportunity to attend a hands-on camp focused on cybersecurity activities and it’s free.

This is the third GenCyber Summer Camp the university has offered free of charge. Only 32 students can attend the camp which includes encrypted secret communications, capture the flag competitions, cyber treasure hunting, guest talks from top cybersecurity experts and team research on infrastructure protection.

“We are excited to once again be able to welcome high school students to our campus and give them fun experiences learning about and solving cybersecurity issues,” said computer science professor and camp director, Ju-Yeon Jo. “Cybersecurity is a fast moving field and one that is severely lacking in skilled professionals. Through this camp, we want students to understand how they can protect themselves and hopefully spark an interest for some of them to use their talents and seek future careers in cybersecurity.”

The camp takes place July 26 to July 30. Online registrations are being accepted through June 11th at this link.