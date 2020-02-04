UNLV football player recovering from heart attack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV Football running back Darran Williams, who suffered a heart attack during a workout last Tuesday, will reportedly leave the hospital later this week.

Williams suffered the heart attack last Tuesday while running sprints at practice. He was placed in a medically induced coma at Sunrise Hospital and awoke on Thursday.

Darran’s father, Keith Williams, said that his son was diagnosed with an enlarged heart and will need a defibrillator.

This means that Darran’s playing days are over, but he will remain on scholarship and stay involved in the UNLV Football program.