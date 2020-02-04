Live Now
LIVE: Iowa Democratic Party expected to make statement on the Iowa caucus

UNLV football player recovering from heart attack

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNLV SCORES

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV Football running back Darran Williams, who suffered a heart attack during a workout last Tuesday, will reportedly leave the hospital later this week.

Williams suffered the heart attack last Tuesday while running sprints at practice. He was placed in a medically induced coma at Sunrise Hospital and awoke on Thursday.

Darran’s father, Keith Williams, said that his son was diagnosed with an enlarged heart and will need a defibrillator.

This means that Darran’s playing days are over, but he will remain on scholarship and stay involved in the UNLV Football program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories