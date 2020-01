LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you go to see a movie at Regal Cinemas in the next month, you may see work from local students at UNLV. The university tweeted that their team of Fine Arts film students won the Coca Cola Regal Films ‘Social Media Campaign award’ during the 2019 contest.

Have you seen it yet 👀 @UNLVFineArts film students' #CocaColaRegalFilms commercial is airing at Regal Cinemas across the nation! Our team won the Social Media Campaign award during the 2019 contest. Check it out before February 1 🎥 https://t.co/R5bgCz635T — UNLV (@unlv) January 3, 2020

The students’ commercial is airing across the country at Regal Cinemas theaters.

You can check out the commercial at theaters before Feb. 1, or view it below.