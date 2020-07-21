UNLV expert: Let science guide school opening plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the debate intensifies over reopening classrooms in the fall, an infectious disease expert at UNLV said he believes data supports in-person learning for some age groups.

Dr. Brian Labus said school districts should look at scientific data and results from other nations to guide reopening plans for local schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you look at a lot of the experience in Europe, they didn’t see much transmission in the classroom,” said Dr. Labus. “When things did happen it was adults spreading it to other adults, and not necessarily the kids to other kids or the kids to adults.”

Dr. Labus proposes creating different plans for different age groups. He notes studies show young children are far less likely to contract COVID-19, less likely to experience serious effects, and less likely to spread it to their peers or adults.

Labus suggests sending younger students to school in-person, as long as the school can maintain appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and sanitation. But older students, he says, could require distance learning or a hybrid model.

“The older the kids, the more like adults their biology is, which puts them more at risk of disease,” Labus said. “You can treat high school kids differently like you would adults, and then middle school you’d have to make a decision about how you’re going to group them together.”

Labus notes studies from Europe show few, if any spikes in coronavirus cases associated with reopening schools. He said data suggests most additional cases linked to school openings were from transmission between adults.

Dr. Labus does not believe frequent testing for COVID-19 in schools will be effective.

“There’s a delay of up to a week or more of getting (COVID-19) results back right now,” Labus said. “Say you tested every kid right before they started school, you wouldn’t have the results for a week after that. For us to test every kid or every teacher, we’d completely bring the testing system to a halt.”

FULL INTERVIEW WITH DR. LABUS:

The American Academy of Pediatrics, whose guidance the Trump administration has cited to support resuming in-person classes, says the goal is for all students to be physically present in school. But, it adds, districts must be flexible, consult with health authorities and be ready to pivot as virus activity waxes and wanes.

“It is not that the American Academy of Pediatrics thinks this is a done deal because we have put out guidance,” said Dr. Nathaniel Beers, a member of the academy’s school health council. “But what we do know is that we need to have a more realistic dialogue about the implications of virtual learning on the future of children. We have left whole swaths of society behind, whether it’s because they have limited access to a computer, or broadband internet,” or because of other challenges that online education can’t address.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended students and teachers wear masks whenever feasible.

Other countries where schools have reopened have stopped short of mandating masks for all students.

In France, public schools reopened briefly before a summer break, with no sign of widespread virus transmission. Masks were only required for upper grades, but students stayed in the same classroom all day.

In Norway, nursery schools reopened first, followed by other grades. Children were put in smaller groups that stay together all day. Masks were not required.

The Clark County School District is now supporting a plan that requires all online learning for students to start the 2020-21 school year. That is a change from a hybrid model approved by the CCSD Board of Trustees earlier this month, which called for a blend of in-class and distance learning. The plans will be discussed by school board members at a virtual meeting Tuesday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report