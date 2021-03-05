UNLV expands appointment-only vaccinations to more eligible groups

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Appointment-only COVID-19 vaccinations are available at UNLV.

UNLV Medicine is currently vaccinating members of the public who work in frontline community support and supply chain roles, individuals 65 and older, health care workers, and those in the public safety and security groups.

UNLV continues to follow the state playbook and Southern Nevada Health District’s direction on those who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Vaccinations for more than 50,000 frontline education employees already have been administered at UNLV.

To register for COVID vaccination appointments at UNLV, visit UNLVMedicine.org.

For those who need help making appointments or cannot make them online, a state-administered call center is available to answer questions and assist. The call center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1-800-401-0946.

Groups now eligible include: