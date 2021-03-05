UNLV expands appointment-only vaccinations to more eligible groups

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Appointment-only COVID-19 vaccinations are available at UNLV.
UNLV Medicine is currently vaccinating members of the public who work in frontline community support and supply chain roles, individuals 65 and older, health care workers, and those in the public safety and security groups.
UNLV continues to follow the state playbook and Southern Nevada Health District’s direction on those who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
Vaccinations for more than 50,000 frontline education employees already have been administered at UNLV.
To register for COVID vaccination appointments at UNLV, visit UNLVMedicine.org.
For those who need help making appointments or cannot make them online, a state-administered call center is available to answer questions and assist. The call center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1-800-401-0946.
Groups now eligible include:
- People 65 and older
- Veterinarians, nurses and vet techs
- Airport and airline operations
- Childcare and daycare facility staff
- Food shelter workers, court/legal and social services
- Dental providers
- Emergency medical services personnel
- Grocery and convenience store employees, pet food stores, pharmacies, retail stores, online commerce (does not include restaurants, carry out or food delivery workers, which will be in a future group)
- Essential Public Transportation: Includes taxi, airport transit and rideshare services (e.g., Uber, Lyft, etc.), and other ground transport services (does not include food delivery services)
- Healthcare workforce and support
- Law enforcement and public safety
- Medical laboratory workforce
- Mortuary services
- NDOT and Emergency Road Personnel: street cleanup, training officers, safety/loss control, traffic incident management, road crews
- Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians
- Public health workforce
- Outpatient and home health providers
- Warehouses, processing, packing, storage and distribution workforce for essential goods, including USPS, FedEx, UPS
- Utilities and communication: gas, power, water, sanitation, internet, mobile and telephone services, news outlets
- Vehicle sales, service, repair, rental and leasing