LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV engineering students are creatively coming up with solutions to everyday problems and it’s all part of a competition.

The university students are showcasing their innovative real-world solutions during the Fred and Harriet Cox Senior Design Competition, a capstone to the academic careers of Howard Hughes College of Engineering students. Members of the public can vote for their favorite project at this link. It will be live until 5 p.m., Thursday, May 5.

The students use their knowledge and experience to create practical, real-world solutions to engineering challenges, with each team choosing, planning, designing, and prototyping an innovative, commercially viable product to be showcased and judged by a panel of industry experts.

Different student projects are on display. Some of this year’s projects include the eco-fill, which is a sustainable solution to the environmental impacts of discarded concrete and aims to reduce landfill use and carbon emissions while also reducing material and labor costs. There is also the hydroponic kitchen cart, which makes it easy for beginner gardeners to grow edible plants in an apartment. Some students will also be showcasing video games for students with disabilities that are designed to be playable by the visually impaired.