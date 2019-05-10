UNLV engineering students compete to revolutionize technology

Dozens of UNLV engineering students are hoping to leave their revolutionary stamp on the world of technology. Competitions for the best high-tech gadget are underway right now at the Thomas & Mack Center. 

The engineering competition at UNLV is all about using technology to solve real-world problems. 

“What they’re building here can actually have an impact on tomorrow’s technology,” said Cheryl Bella, the director of Communications, UNLV College of Engineering.

Students are competing in a total of 41 teams, and they have a chance to win $25,000.   The judges will announce the first and second place winners during an awards ceremony on Saturday night.

