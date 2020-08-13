UNLV dorm move-in kicks off next week with new COVID-19 safety protocols

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — About 1,100 new and returning students are slated to move into UNLV campus residence halls for fall 2020 amid new COVID-19 safety precautions.

According to Richard Clark, associate vice president for UNLV Housing, this year’s revamped dorm move-in protocol is aimed at encouraging social distancing, as well as ramped-up cleaning procedures and other safety guidelines that students living on campus will encounter throughout the school year.

The new coronavirus pandemic safety protocols include face mask requirements, social distancing signage, and hand sanitizer stations.