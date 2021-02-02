UNLV Dental Prevention Clinic offers dental care to children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A children’s dental clinic at UNLV is taking appointments for young patients including those covered by the state’s Medicaid plan.

LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada has partnered with UNLV’s School of Dental Medicine to operate a children’s clinic to provide preventative oral health care services to children in Southern Nevada.

The clinic is housed in the school’s pediatric dentistry area and will offer preventive treatments for those who would have previously been served by the Seal Nevada South Program. The Clark County School District’s school-based sealant program was suspended for the 2020-21 school year due to the pandemic.

The clinic will have board-certified pediatric dentists overseeing the clinic and UNLV dental students providing preventive dental care to patients. Care will be provided to children ages 6 to 11-and-a-half with or without insurance, private or otherwise.

“Many do not realize the role that oral health plays in overall health, especially in children. Dental disease is common in school-aged kids and when it goes untreated, it can be difficult for a child to eat, sleep or focus,” said Dr. Victoria Sullivan, associate professor and prevention clinic director, UNLV School of Dental Medicine. “This clinic is aimed at helping children who are not regularly seen by a dentist, or have not been able to see one since Clark County’s program was suspended, by providing the basic preventive care that is imperative to their overall health.”

Appointments can be made by calling (702) 774-2461. You can get more information