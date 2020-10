LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV students were able to enjoy two social-distanced performances today at a pop-up event put on by its dance department.

One performance was a contemporary piece and the other routine inspired by greek methology.

“With what’s going on in the world right now, I want to live each day to the fullest, and part of that is sharing the art of dance,” Macy Hubert, UNLV dance student.