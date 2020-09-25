UNLV, Cox team to offer discounts to students who need Internet

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV students who do not already have Internet in their home may be eligible for discounted Cox WiFi, according to a UNLV news releases.

The university and Cox are partnering in the Cox Cares program for students who need access to complete coursework under COVID-19 restrictions that have moved many classes to online-only.

The program is subsidized by UNLV, and is valid for current students through Dec. 31.

“This semester has been especially challenging for many of our students as a result of the ongoing pandemic and our need to shift many of our courses to remote or online instruction,” said Chris Heavey, UNLV interim executive vice president and provost. “We are proud to partner with Cox to help our students without at-home internet get connected, and to provide a positive learning experience despite the unprecedented circumstances.”

The program and subsidy are available with no credit check, no installation costs and no contract, according to UNLV. Students may choose from two internet speed packages based on their home internet needs.

Interested students are encouraged to submit an interest form or visit the UNLV Cox Cares website to learn more.