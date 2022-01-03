UNLV COVID testing site experiences long lines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 testing lines at UNLV have been stretching out onto city streets, as store shelves run empty and people continue to try to get swabbed. Metro Police will be present at the testing site to direct traffic due to the high volume of cars.

More than 1,700 tests were administered on Sunday night, compared to 1,300 on Dec. 27.

Tenia Landrum got in line two hours before the testing site opened on Sunday, and told 8 News Now’s Victoria Saha that she waited a total of four hours only to be turned away from the site.

“I probably got to the parking lot around 8:30, by the time I reached for the gate, they told me they had reached maximum capacity… I was disappointed, I thought two hours would be enough but it wasn’t,” Landrum said.

Landrum got in line three hours before the site opened on Monday morning, but there were still multiple cars ahead of her.

George Vetran and his daughter experienced the same issue — even though they also arrived three hours early, there were 40 cars ahead of them

“My mother, in particular, waited forever yesterday, so I came prepared with activities for my daughter, who is also getting tested,” Vetran said.

The UNLV testing site is open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. and also offers COVID-19 vaccines, but pediatric vaccine doses are unavailable at the location.

All of the College of Southern Nevada’s campuses are also accepting walk-in testing.