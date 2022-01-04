UNLV COVID-19 testing, vaccination site moving to Sam Boyd Stadium due to long lines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There have been long lines and wait times nightly at the UNLV COVID-19 drive-thru testing and vaccination site. In an effort to accommodate more people, the site will be moved to the Sam Boyd Stadium.

The UNLV site which is currently open at UNLV’s Paradise Campus Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. will close on Thursday, Jan. 6, and reopen on Sunday, Jan. 9 in the parking lot of the Sam Boyd Stadium at 7000 E. Russell Road.

The site will have the estimated capacity to do 300 COVID-19 vaccines and 1,200 tests each night on a first-come, first-served basis depending on daily supplies and available staffing. People should expect longer wait times due to the high demand for testing. In some cases, if capacity is reached at a location, people may be directed to different sites for testing.

You can find other testing sites at this link.

While you can’t make an appointment at the drive-thru site for tests or vaccinations, if you are needing a COVID-19 test, you are encouraged to set up an account online with Color, the lab providing contracted lab testing services. This will enable you to receive your results via email or phone call. You can register through the company’s website. Tests are self-swab PCR tests and results take about 72 hours.

At the drive-thru, the Pfizer vaccine is available for people age 12 and up, in addition to the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older. However, no pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at this site. Parents can book appointments for children age 5-11 at most other clinic locations listed on the Health District’s website. Pediatric vaccines are also available at pediatrician offices, clinics and pharmacies.

The drive-thru site is operated by Clark County, the Nevada National Guard, the Health District and other partners.

The public may call the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-800-401-0946 or visit www.NVCOVIDFighter.org for information.