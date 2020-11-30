UNLV COVID-19 testing site moves to another location on campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Monday, UNLV’s testing site moves from the Thomas & Mack Center to another building on campus.

Several sites around the Las Vegas valley were busy over the weekend and some had to close early due to high demand.

The site inside the Thomas & Mack is moving to the Stan Fulton building which is located at the southeast corner of Flamingo and University Center Drive. The hours of operation will be the same. Testing is offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, every week. Appointments are strongly encouraged.

Clark County and UMC are operating at the site in partnership with UNLV and the Nevada National guard.

There are other sites open today including Texas Station which is offering testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing is done on the first floor of the parking garage. You can also get a test at the Southern Nevada Health District. Pre-registration is required at that location. You can do that at this link.

You can find out what locations are offering testing by clicking on this link.