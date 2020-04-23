UNLV College of Engineering 3D printing PPE and nasal swab tests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV is stepping in to help produce much needed equipment for local healthcare workers. Faculty, students, and staff from the engineering program are leading this effort.

They’re designing personal protective equipment and nasal swab tests. So far the team has distributed 200 face shields.

They use software to draw the design, then a laser cutter to cut out the plastic. On Wednesday, the team worked on those nasal swabs needed for testing kits.

They’ll be able to produce 200 to 300 a day.

“We are here to serve the community, and we are proud and happy to do it. We don’t ask for any resources,” said Rama Venkat, Dean of the UNLV College of Engineering. “I told my faculty and staff to go ahead and do it, and we’ll figure out the finances later. Because right now we need to handle the problem at hand.”

So far, the engineering team has provided face shields for healthcare workers at Desert Springs, UMC, Sunrise, Harmon and Dignity Health Hospitals. Dean Venkat says they’ll continue to produce the equipment as long as they have the materials for it.