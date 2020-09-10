UNLV coaches, firefighters to climb STRAT stairs to remember 9/11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV head football coach Marcus Arroyo will join firefighters and other members of his coaching staff in the 9/11 Tower Climb at the STRAT Hotel.

It’s a unique way to remember the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Among the coaches who will climb the 1,455 steps to the top of the STRAT is head strength and conditioning coach Matthew Fyle.

A video posted on Twitter by the UNLV football program shows Fyle pushing athletes to run stairs at the Thomas and Mack Center, but it will be Fyle’s turn on Friday at the 108-story STRAT.

Fyle joined the military after the attacks, serving three years in the US Army’s 82nd airborne division, including a deployment to Iraq in 2004.

Dozens of members from Las Vegas valley fire departments will participate in the climb, according to a Thursday news release from the STRAT. They include acting Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Chief Jeff Buchanan and Deputy Chief of Operations Dina Dalessio.

The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Honor Guard will provide a pipes and drums presentation.

The climb is set to begin at 9 a.m. Friday.