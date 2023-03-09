LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV club hockey team is looking for a bit of cash to help with its trip to the national championship tournament in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

The Rebels, the tournament’s fourth seed, are scheduled to open play in the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 1 national tourney on March 17 at the New England Sports Center. But the Rebels are about $7,500 short of the $10,000 they need to make the trek, according to their Go Fund Me page.

The Rebels are scheduled to face the winner of the game between Grand Valley State (Michigan) and Buffalo scheduled for Wednesday (March 15).

UNLV is 22-3-1 and is making its sixth appearance in the national tournament. Last year, the Rebels, seeded fourth, won twice at the ACHA D-1 tourney in Maryland Heights, Missouri, before losing to No. 6 Central Oklahoma State.

Central Oklahoma State reached the final where it lost 8-3 to Lindenwood University (Missouri).