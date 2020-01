LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A shout-out to UNLV after they won two national titles over the weekend! Both the UNLV cheerleaders and the Rebel Girls won their competitions in Florida.

The Rebel Girls made it a three-peat with a win at the Universal Dance Association Competition, while the cheerleaders became back-to-back National champions.

And that’s how you wrap up All Girl DIA finals! Great strong performance from @UNLVCHEER!🖤❤️ #UCAnationals pic.twitter.com/tzn3gK96ID — UCA (@UCAupdates) January 20, 2020

Congrats to both teams!