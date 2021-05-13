UNLV begins series of in-person graduation ceremonies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a special day for thousands of UNLV graduates. The university held it’s first in-person ceremony since the pandemic.

“I am super stoked. I am so excited. I’ve been waiting for this day. It’s been three years coming. I’m just really excited,” said graduating student Rhiannon Brusch.

UNLV will hold a series of commencements over the next two days at the Sam Boyd Stadium.

“I’m so happy to be with my peers,” Brusch said.”Everyone’s getting their education it’s amazing.”

“I can’t even express. I’m thrilled, I’m thrilled,” said graduating student Charmaine Fobbs-Clark.

The outdoor ceremonies allow for people to be spaced apart yet enjoy the milestone event.

“It’s pretty awesome. I decided to come back to school and change my career at age 50. I am changing my career to social work. My mom’s here from Colorado and she’s excited to be here and watch me get my Masters,” said graduating student Linda Johns.

There are graduating students of all ages ranging from 20 years old to 81.

The ceremonies are also for students who were not able to cross the stage last year because of the pandemic. Students like Jazmyne Drawhorn.

“I was really sad so what we ended up doing was an impromptu graduation at the house and that was pretty much it. So, to be here today, I wasn’t going to miss it.”

UNLV will be doing ceremonies for as many as 8,000 students from the classes of 2020 and 2021.