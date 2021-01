LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins is due in court Thursday morning. He is accused of causing a deadly car crash while driving drunk.

Collins faces charges of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death.

Deadly crash at at Fort Apache and Furnace Gulch. The crash was allegedly caused by Zaon Collins who police said was driving under the influence.

Last week, Metro Police said Collins crashed into car driven by 52-year-old Eric Echevarria near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond road. Echecarria died.

Court documents show 19-year-old Collins has a history of driving violations.