LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball recruit was arrested after failing a field sobriety test, according to an impaired driving report.

Kalib Boone, 22, was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of DUI, according to court records.

Kalib Boone, 22, arrested on suspicion of DUI (LVMPD)

Around 3:21 a.m., Metro officers responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an Audi with damage to the sides of it facing southbound in a northbound turn lane, the report said.

Fire crews at the scene told the officers that one of the drivers was sitting in the back of a Chase bank down the street.

At the bank, officers found two men, one of whom identified himself as Boone.

Boone told officers that he was driving southbound and attempted to merge to the left lane however, there was another car so he jerked the wheel, causing the car to crash, the report said.

Officers asked Boone if he had anything to drink or smoke and he said no. Officers then asked if he would agree to a field sobriety test and he agreed, the report said.

The report said that Boone showed multiple signs of impairment during the field sobriety test.

After the test, officers placed Boone in handcuffs and he proceeded to tell them that he was coming from a bar in Downtown Las Vegas.

Boone was then arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked on related charges.

In April, it was announced that Boone would be joining the UNLV basketball team, having played the past four seasons at Oklahoma State. His twin brother Keylan Boone had signed with the Rebels the day before.

Officials from the UNLV Athletics Department released a statement saying, “We are aware that there was an incident and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Boone earned Academic All-Big 12 honors while at Oklahoma State, according to a release from UNLV when the signing was announced.