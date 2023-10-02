LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A UNLV basketball recruit has been accused of driving under the influence, according to court documents.

Kalib Boone, 22, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI, according to court records.

In April, it was announced that Boone would be joining the UNLV basketball team, having played the past four seasons at Oklahoma State. His twin brother Keylan Boone had signed with the Rebels the day before.

Officials from the UNLV Athletics Department released a statement saying, “We are aware that there was an incident and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Boone earned Academic All-Big 12 honors while at Oklahoma State, according to a release from UNLV when the signing was announced.

