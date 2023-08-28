LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Classes are back in session for UNLV students. The university welcomed its largest incoming class with about 4,600 freshmen.

Freshman Paul Singh arrived, excited to start engineering classes. He’s one of the 84% of new students already Nevada residents.

“At Rancho [High School], I studied in a magnet program for aerospace engineering, so I decided it would be a correct fit to come here to study,” Singh said.

He said he’s considering working at Nellis Air Force Base.

There are several programs to entice enrollment, including the Millennium scholarship for Nevada high school students.

Returning junior Jessica Huffine said she is excited to continue studying elementary education.

“I would make my siblings play school at home,” she recalled.”I was a teacher and would give them math problems, so I definitely wanted to be a teacher for as long as I know.”

UNLV staff said popular undergrad programs include business, psychology, and hospitality. For graduates, law and education among others. According to UNLV, a two-thirds majority of students work in the valley after graduation.

Huffine plans to do the same. She wants to work within the Clark County School District like her grandmother did. She starts creating lessons as a student teacher at Twin Lakes Elementary Wednesday.

“I am excited to get into the classroom and be a real CCSD teacher,” Huffine said.