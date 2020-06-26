UNLV Athletics pause student, athlete workouts after four test positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV Athletics announced today that as part of its screening process, four student-athletes have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and that they have been placed in isolation per medical protocols and procedures.

In addition, out of an abundance of caution, a handful of other student-athletes who came in contact with those infected have been placed in quarantine.

As a result of these developments, UNLV Athletics has temporarily stopped all voluntary workouts for all student-athletes at least through July 5.

The Department will work with its medical advisers and team physicians to determine when it is safe to resume student-athlete workouts.