UNLV expects majority of fall semester classes to be in-person

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV expects the majority of its fall semester will be conducted in-person, according to a letter from university President Dr. Marta Meana.

In-person classes will resume with a limited number of courses during the third session of summer school, starting July 13. The letter noted students’ return to campus will be done in phases.

Despite, the resumption of in-person classes, Meana said there will be more virtual courses than in a usual semester come fall.

“We can’t wait to have you back on campus, but we have to do it thoughtfully and safely,” wrote Meana. “The plan is also to reintroduce in-person student services in phases, beginning this summer and incorporating social distancing … Your safety will remain at the forefront of our decisions and actions.”

Faculty and staff will meet during a virtual town hall next week to work on reopening logistics.

“I know the abrupt change in the spring semester has been difficult, but you have demonstrated flexibility, resilience and ingenuity. I am grateful for your patients and courage as we have navigated these uncharted waters,” the letter concludes.

