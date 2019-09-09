UNLV announces new tuition award program for Nevada residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s never too late to plan for college, and UNLV is giving Nevada residents a leg up with a new tuition program in fall 2020.

The university will offer eligible residents a Tuition+ Award Program, which will provide a grant for 12 undergraduate credit hours of tuition and fees each semester, as well as $1,000 for books for the school year.

Currently, Pell Grants provide federal financial aid for about 33 percent of UNLV’s 25,000 undergraduates and 41 percent of new first-year students. The downside of the program is that it doesn’t typically cover 100% of the costs associated with college. Tuition+ will help alleviate the worry of financial woes by covering the costs Pell and other scholarships and forms of financial aid don’t cover.

Juanita Fain, UNLV’s vice president of student affairs, says the program is an avenue through which the university can accomplish its mission of serving its student body while advancing student achievement.

The following are criteria for eligibility:

Expected family contribution that falls within federal Pell Grant eligibility

Submission of the FAFSA form to apply for the Pell Grant by Dec. 1 each year

Submission of the Alternate Need Determination Form for non-FAFSA eligible students by Dec. 1 each year

Admission to UNLV by Dec. 1 deadline

Enrollment in 12 credit hours each semester

Cumulative GPA of 2.25 or higher each semester

Cannot exceed 135 completed credit hours

For more information, visit the university’s Financial Aid and Scholarships website.