UNLV announces in-person graduation ceremonies for spring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV is planning to hold two in-person spring graduation ceremonies, according to a letter posted by Dr. Keith Whitfield on the university’s website. The ceremonies will be for 2020 and 2021 graduates.

He wrote the decision was made after reviewing the latest data and public health guidelines for COVID-19.

“There’s a lot of work to do between now and then, but our intent is to move forward with ceremonies at Sam Boyd Stadium on the third weekend of May,” the letter said.

“We are planning two ceremonies for the Spring 2021 graduates, as is tradition, though they will be held over two consecutive days. The ceremonies are scheduled for 8 a.m. on both Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15. As is customary, the university will determine what colleges and schools – and their respective graduates – attend which ceremony. Additionally, we plan to offer a ceremony for all 2020 graduates at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 14.”

Each graduate will be allowed four guests and everyone will be required to wear face coverings. The ceremonies will also be streamed live for those who can’t attend.

Whitfield said it was important to give senior their special acknowledgment.

“Graduation is the culmination of a student’s educational journey and is a significant milestone in their UNLV career. We need to make every effort to provide an experience our graduates so richly deserve.”

The letter also said the university will gradually move back to “some sense of normalcy” as long as the downward trend of the pandemic continues.

