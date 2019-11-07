UNLV announces Homecoming Week activities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homecoming Week is right around the corner and UNLV is rolling out the schedule of events that students and locals can enjoy. The fun kicks off on Tuesday, November 12, with the week wrapping up at the Homecoming Game on Saturday, November 16.

On Tuesday at 11 am, the university is unveiling the new University Center Drive. Formerly known as Swenson Street, officials hope the new street name will encourage stronger ties between UNLV and the surrounding community. The idea was put forth by alumni and students in the Lee Business School, who worked with people in the community on the project. The ceremony is happening at the southeast corner of the UNLV Intramural Field.

Later Tuesday from 2 pm to 5 pm, the Rebel Events Board is hosting a window painting competition and celebration. There, you can enjoy free food, music and giveaways.

On Friday, the Scarlet and Gray Festival & Parade will take place down the Academic Mall. There will be a beer garden, games, food and fans can catch the UNLV-UCLA basketball game on a jumbotron. Then, during the parade, UNLV’s eldest living alumna — 105-year-old Audrey James will be crowned the honorary homecoming queen. She will ride in the parade route in a convertible.

Finally, the week will cap off with the homecoming football game, with UNLV taking on Hawaii. The annual Ninth Island Showdown will have both team vying for the coveted Vegas-style gold pineapple trophy. The public block party will start at 10 am and run until the game at 1 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for people under 21.

For more information on the Homecoming Week activities, click HERE.