UNLV announces first confirmed COVID-19 case of fall semester

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a letter to community members Wednesday night, UNLV President Keith Whitfield announced UNLV has a confirmed case of COVID-19 on the Maryland Parkway Campus. This is the first confirmed case of the fall semester.

President Whitfield said the individual is asymptomatic, and was last on campus Tuesday, August 25. SNHD is now investigating and conducting contact tracing.

The university is continuing to ask students and faculty to follow all on-campus health requirements, practice social distancing and wear a mask.

President Whitfield says the university will continue to monitor the situation. Any information about subsequent confirmed COVID-19 cases will be posted HERE.