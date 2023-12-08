LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In the wake of a shooting that took the lives of three UNLV faculty members earlier this week, University President Dr. Keith Whitfield announced plans for the end of the fall semester, including final exams and winter commencement.

“I want to start my message this morning by saying thank you,” President Whitfield wrote in a statement on the UNLV website. “Thank you to University Police Services for their remarkably swift and heroic action in the face of harrowing circumstances.”

“While we continue to grieve for the heartbreaking loss of three of our faculty members, I will be forever indebted to all of the officers – and to first responders throughout our community,” he continued. “You have our back in ways we always knew, but at the same time never could have imagined. You continue to give our campus a sense of safety when we need it most.”

Whitfield said the university decided that faculty and staff would work remotely through the end of the calendar year. He said some staff may be asked to work from the office depending on their job.

Fall exams

President Whitfield said the university leadership decided to cancel the final exams for the Fall 2023 semester, stating “there will be no on-campus, in-person finals this fall.”

Instead, he wrote, the university is providing flexibility for students, faculty, and instructors to “bring the semester to a positive end.”

The statement said that students will end the semester with the grade they earned based on work completed before Dec. 6. Some faculty may opt to offer an optional online exam or take-home project for students to have the opportunity to improve their grades.

Students who do not do the optional online exams or projects will not be penalized.

After final grades are posted, the university will allow students the opportunity to opt-in to S/U grading or “satisfactory or unsatisfactory” grading. Some classes in professional programs may be excluded from this option.

Winter Commencement

According to Whitfield, a common thread that emerged when speaking with students and loved ones was a “desire to come together.” With that in mind, Whitfield announced the planned commencement ceremonies on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 at the Thomas and Mack Center will proceed.

“The milestone moment of commencement is the most special day on the university calendar, and it’s in difficult times like these that we can and should celebrate our graduates’ academic dreams fulfilled,” Whitfield wrote.

Those who are eligible to graduate in the winter commencement and who choose not to attend will have the option to walk in the May 2024 commencement ceremonies.

The commencement ceremonies on Dec. 19 will be for undergraduates and will be held at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. The commencement ceremony for master’s and doctoral degree recipients will be held on Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.

“The road to recovery is long, and it most certainly isn’t easy,” Whitfield said. “From the moment I arrived at UNLV, I saw in our people grit and determination. I have no doubt that, together, we will emerge from this tragedy stronger.”

Wellness and counseling resources for UNLV students, staff, and faculty can be found here.

For continuing updates on campus operations and resources, visit the UNLV Strong website.