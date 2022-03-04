Paul Werth, Department of History (Photo: UNLV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With war raging in Ukraine, the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) has created a new five week, one credit course about the current crisis and the history of the area. It is appropriately called The Ukrainian Crisis & Its Historical Roots (HIST 279).

The class began on Friday, Mar. 4, and was offered to undergraduate students at UNLV. It is being taught by Paul Werth. Werth is a professor of history and former chair of the department of history. According to UNLV he is an expert on the Russian Empire and the USSR from the 18th century to the present; imperial rule and religious toleration; and the history of Russia’s borders and territory. The class will be taught both in person and online.

According to the university, students will be “exploring the historical relationship between Ukraine and Russia with a lens toward understanding how and why today’s conflict occurred. Central to the conflict is the imperial character of Russia’s political formations and conception of the nation over the centuries, and Ukraine’s place within those formations.”

UNLV write the course will explain, among other things, “The degree to which the history of these two countries, separate in modern times only since 1991, is deeply intertwined. Indeed, the history of one is not comprehensible without the history of the other.”