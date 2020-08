LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV has added a new, temporary per-credit surcharge on student accounts. It started showing up on Wednesday.

The surcharge will be in effect for the next academic year.

It’s costing an additional $6 per credit hour for undergrad courses, and an extra $8 per credit hour for grad courses.

The extra charge is a part of the Nevada System of Higher Education’s response to the economic impact of COVID-19.