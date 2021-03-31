UNLV adds fourth ceremony to in-person commencement plans in May

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV has updated its plans for in-person commencement ceremonies, adding a fourth ceremony to the plans for mid-May at Sam Boyd Stadium.

A letter from UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield released today outlines the updated plan, which was modified after consultation with health officials.

“To adhere to those guidelines, we have added a fourth ceremony specifically for Graduate College degree recipients and candidates, and we have also assigned the colleges and schools for the Spring 2021 undergraduate ceremonies,” Whitfield said.

The approved schedule:

May 13 at 8 a.m. – All master’s, specialist, and doctoral degree graduates from 2020 and candidates from spring 2021

“Our goal is to remain as safe as possible while celebrating this important moment with classmates, family, and friends,” Whitfield said.

All of the ceremonies will be ticketed events and each graduate may invite up to four guests. More information on tickets will be provided soon for students who are graduating.

For those unable to attend, all ceremonies will stream live at UNLV.edu.

Everyone in attendance will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings.