LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now Investigators have learned through sources that Tony Polito is the suspect responsible for the shooting at UNLV’s campus Wednesday that left three people dead and one injured.

Polito, 67, lived in a Henderson apartment which police searched Wednesday following the shooting.

Polito, a former college professor, applied for a job at UNLV but was turned down. Polito’s LinkedIn page stated he had taught at East Carolina University between 2001 and 2017.

He wrote, “The greatest gifts and takeaways I possess from my many years within higher education are the many kind & positive comments students made regarding my instruction and disposition toward them.”

The shooting started on the fourth floor of UNLV’s Beam Building around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Polito was killed in a shootout with police outside of the building.