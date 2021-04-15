UNLV accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines, has administered 100K doses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now accepting walk-ins for vaccinations. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to the UNLV School of Medicine, the decision to accept walk-ins is to encourage more people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. While the first dose can be done on a walk-in basis, an appointment will needed for the second dose. The clinic only administers the Moderna vaccine.

“I encourage everyone who’s eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said UNLV Medicine CEO Dr. Michael Gardner. “We’re making the process seamless and we’ll be happy to take care of you.”

UNLV’s clinic has administered more than 100,000 doses and is prepared to handle more than 2,000 patients a day. Getting the vaccine at UNLV typically takes no more than one hour from check-in to departure.

Anyone under the age of 18 must find another site that is administering the Pfizer vaccine which has been approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.

Those wishing to be vaccinated are asked to arrive with a government issued photo I.D. and insurance card if available, although insurance is not required to receive a no cost vaccine.