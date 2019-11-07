UNLV 2019 Homecoming kicks off with renaming of Swenson Street to University Center Drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV Homecoming week starts next week and a variety of festivities are planned one of them is the renaming of Swenson Street.

The longtime gateway to UNLV for area residents and millions of annual visitors, will get a new name with a more collegiate feel and will officially be unveiled as University Center Drive and will run from the airport to Desert Inn Rd.

The street sign on the southeast corner of Harmon Ave. and Swenson St., adjacent to the UNLV Intramural Field, will be unveiled during UNLV Homecoming 2019 festivities.

The concept was driven by UNLV alumni and students in the Lee Business School, who worked with local agencies to develop a thorough plan including outreach to community groups, businesses, and residents.

The Paradise Town Board and Clark County Planning Commission unanimously approved the change in 2018, with final signage updates expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

The name change is expected to create a stronger tie to UNLV for the more than 40 million visitors who travel to Las Vegas annually.

