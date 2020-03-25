UNLV: 2 school employees test positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV says two of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19, making them the first two confirmed cases at the university. The school learned the news within the last 24 hours.

In a statement posted to UNLV’s coronavirus website, they said one of the employees tested positive in another state. The other traveled out of state for business earlier this month.

Both individuals are self-isolating and receiving care.

UNLV Statement on the 2 confirmed cases: