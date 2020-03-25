UNLV: 2 school employees test positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV says two of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19, making them the first two confirmed cases at the university. The school learned the news within the last 24 hours.
In a statement posted to UNLV’s coronavirus website, they said one of the employees tested positive in another state. The other traveled out of state for business earlier this month.
Both individuals are self-isolating and receiving care.
UNLV Statement on the 2 confirmed cases:
An employee notified UNLV they have tested positive in another state. The employee is currently self-isolated and receiving care. The individual, who has been primarily working remotely for an extended period of time, was last on campus March 10 and indicated they did not have contact with anyone on campus at that time.
An employee who has tested positive traveled out of state for university business early this month and was last on campus March 11. The individual is self-isolating and is receiving care. Individuals who have come into contact with this employee have been notified.