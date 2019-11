SOUTH AFRICA (CBS) — A dog and and an orphaned baby giraffe in South Africa are the best of friends. The two befriended each other when the giraffe arrived at the animal orphanage in South Africa. The giraffe was found in the wild, weak and dehydrated, by a farmer.

“Jazz” the giraffe and “Hunter,” a Belgian Malinois who is the resident watchdog, seem to have a special affinity for each other. The hope is to return Jazz to the wild he is old enough.