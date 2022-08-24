Javier Diaz-Guzman was arrested for allegedly being an unlicensed masseuse. (CREDIT: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 60-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges for allegedly assaulting a woman earlier this month. Police said the man was working as a masseuse but didn’t have a license. Police fear there may be more victims.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Javier Diaz-Guzman was taken into custody on Aug. 16 at his home near Stewart and Eastern avenues.

Police said an adult woman reported she was sexually assaulted on Aug. 12.

Diaz was operating as an unlicensed masseuse from his home, police said.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone who may have been a victim of Diaz to contact Metro’s Sexual Assault Detail at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at this link.