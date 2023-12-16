UPDATE: Hulse was located safe, according to University police.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — University police are searching for a missing UNLV graduate student who is considered “at-risk.”

Brian Hulse, 58, reported that he would be traveling to Utah and was scheduled to leave his home in Las Vegas on Dec. 13. However, he never made it to Utah and he is without his medication.

Hulse’s phone appears to be off or disconnected. The last known contact with Hulse was on Dec.13 at 5 p.m.

Hulse is about 6’1”, about 215 lbs. with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Brian Hulse, 58, missing (University Police Services)

Hulse drives a silver 2020 Nissan Rogue with Utah license plate T31-5CW.

UPS detectives have been working tirelessly on this case following up on all investigative leads. If anyone has any information regarding Hulse’s whereabouts or believes they have seen Hulse, please contact University Police Services at 702-895-3668 or local law enforcement authorities.