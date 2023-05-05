LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men are facing grand larceny and drug charges after they allegedly stole two golf carts from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’s campus.

On Thursday, University police arrested Lewis Jefferson Rand, 27, and Jonathan David Coleman, 26, at an off-campus location for stealing two golf carts in late April, police said. When they were arrested, police found a stolen handgun, a large quantity of methamphetamine, and various other illegal narcotics in their possession.

Lewis Jefferson Rand, 27, accused of stealing golf carts from UNLV’s campus (University Police Services)

Jonathan David Coleman, 26, accused of stealing golf carts from UNLV’s campus (University Police Services)

University police also found construction tools and new wireless electronic equipment that appeared to have been taken from a construction site. If these items belong to you or you know who they may belong to, contact the University Police Detective Bureau at (702) 895-3668.

Items believed to have been stolen from construction site (University Police Services)

Rand and Coleman were taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on charges of grand larceny – auto, possession of narcotics, and possession of a stolen firearm, police said.